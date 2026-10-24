CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed PET exam preparations via video conference during his visit to Varanasi, where he also inspected Namo Ghat ahead of the upcoming Indian Air Force air show and visited local temples to offer prayers.

PET Exam Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting via video conferencing regarding the PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) examination scheduled to take place across the state on Sunday. The Chief Minister joined the meeting from the Varanasi Commissionerate auditorium, while senior officials participated from Lucknow. The PET exam is organised by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to determine the eligibility of candidates for various government jobs.

Varanasi Visit and Official Engagements

During his visit to Varanasi, Adityanath also inspected Namo Ghat. The Chief Minister's visit comes ahead of the Indian Air Force's Air Show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat on October 25, with preparations underway for the event, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the chief guest. He later offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city.

Reflections on State Governance

Earlier, CM Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at the previous state government, alleging that electricity supply was unequal before 2017 and that industry leaders had refused to attend an investment summit in Lucknow, forcing the event to be shifted to Delhi. Addressing the inauguration of the Tech Sangam International Conference in Lucknow, Adityanath said the state had witnessed a change in electricity supply, security and employment opportunities since 2017.

"Before 2017, even electricity seemed to reach people based on their faces. Electricity was not available equally to everyone. That situation no longer exists. Today, everyone receives electricity equally. There is also a guarantee of security, and we are providing employment in the state with the same commitment," he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to an investment summit organised by the then Uttar Pradesh government in 2015-16, claiming that industry leaders from across the country had declined to attend the event in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya since 2017, stating that the city earlier received only three hours of electricity and lacked basic infrastructure, while it now hosts the Deepotsav celebration attended by lakhs of people and watched across the world. (ANI)

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