The 19th Urban Mobility India Conference 2026 concluded in Bhubaneswar, with Union Minister Manohar Lal advocating for integrated, inclusive, and technology-driven transport systems to enhance connectivity and safety in urban India.

Urban Mobility India Conference 2026 Conclusion

The 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2026 concluded in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal emphasising the need to integrate urban mobility with city planning from the outset. According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the Minister said India's future urban transport systems must be guided by three key principles-Integration, Inclusiveness and Intelligence-to ensure seamless connectivity, accessible public transport and technology-driven mobility solutions.

Expansion of Urban Transport Infrastructure

Highlighting the progress in urban transport infrastructure, Manohar Lal said nine metro projects covering approximately 174 kilometres and involving an investment of over Rs 59,000 crore have been approved since December 2025. He added that India's operational metro network has expanded to 1,185 kilometres across 26 cities, while an additional 102 kilometres of metro network has become operational during the same period.

Public Transport and Technology Initiatives

The Minister also highlighted progress under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, stating that 1,100 electric buses are now operational in 28 cities, carrying approximately 2.5 lakh passengers daily, as per the release. Emphasising inclusive urban development, he said public transport systems must cater to the needs of women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other sections of society. He also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence and real-time data in improving traffic management, passenger safety and operational efficiency.

Conference Overview and Awards

The two-day conference, held on October 23 and 24, was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Institute of Urban Transport (India), with support from the Government of Odisha. The information given by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, around 1,500 delegates and experts from India and abroad participated in the event, while 28 exhibitors showcased innovations and emerging solutions in urban transport.

During the valedictory session, Manohar Lal, along with Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, presented awards recognising excellence and best practices in urban transport. Bhubaneswar was recognised for its green transport initiative, while Chennai received recognition for its non-motorised transport system. Delhi was acknowledged for innovation in smart mobility solutions and its public transport system. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd was recognised for multi-modal integration, while Chennai Metro Rail Ltd and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation received recognition for passenger services and satisfaction. Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd received a special award for optimising civil structural design.

The conference also featured discussions on sustainable urban development, transit-oriented development, safe and walkable streets, cycling infrastructure and the use of digital technologies to improve transport planning. Speaking at the event, Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stressed that the ideas and recommendations emerging from the conference must be translated into practical solutions to make cities safer, more accessible and liveable. The conference concluded with an emphasis on integrated urban planning, sustainable mobility and people-centric transport systems to improve accessibility and quality of life in Indian cities.