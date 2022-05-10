Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ancestral home of Rajapaksas, homes of several MPs set on fire

    Amidst the crippling economic crisis in the country, the Sri Lankans have intensified their agitation against the ruling class.

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Ancestral home of Rajapaksas, homes of several MPs set on fire
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published May 10, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

    Hours after he resigned from his post as the Sri Lankan prime minister, the agitated mob in the tiny island country has set Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence on fire in the city of Kurunegala in the north-western province.

    Amidst the crippling economic crisis in the country, the Sri Lankans have intensified their agitation against the ruling class. 

    Earlier in the day, the anti-government protesters had also set on fire the official residences of Sri Lanka's Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and the MPs Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi and Nimal Lanka.

    The students and other activists thronged the Sri Lankan streets and attacked several MPs and ministers' houses. 

    As per the reports, President Gotayaba Rajapaksa's ancestral house was also set ablaze on May 9. The administration had to call police water cannons to disperse the anti-government crowds.

    Amidst the deteriorating situation in the tiny nation, a number of police personnel have been deployed to maintain calm even after curfew is imposed across the country.

    In the clash, a total of three people were killed, including a ruling MP and over 150 others were injured in the capital city.  Among those who died on Monday included ruling party lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala. The lawmaker opened fire at two protesters who were blocking his car. One of the two injured persons later succumbed to his injuries. According to police, the MP then shot himself with his revolver.

    The country, which is reeling under economic crisis, has seen protests since last month over inflation and power cuts. As per the reports, the island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since 1948 after it attained freedom from Britain.

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
