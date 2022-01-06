  • Facebook
    India, Germany hope to 'commence new cooperation' on climate change, green energy

    PM Modi congratulated newly appointed Olaf Scholz, said he looking forward to 'continuing this positive momentum' under his leadership
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to a statement provided by the PMO office, both leaders agreed that there was great convergence between the new German government's governance aspirations and India's own economic strategy.

     

     

    According to the PMO, "in particular, they underlined the expectation of launching new cooperation efforts in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to help both nations to meet their respective climate pledges."

    PM Modi is looking forward to 'continuing this positive momentum' under Scholz's leadership; the readout is further.

    They also discussed the possibilities of existing cooperation projects, such as those aimed at strengthening investment and trade linkages, and decided to broaden collaboration and exchanges in new areas.

    PM Modi also tweeted, he wished to meet Scholz soon for the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations. 

    Olaf Schilz overtakes Angela Merkel, who remained chancellor for 16 years. PM Modi also praised former Chancellor Angela Merkel for her "immense contribution" to the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

    Also Read: Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
