India, Germany hope to 'commence new cooperation' on climate change, green energy

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to a statement provided by the PMO office, both leaders agreed that there was great convergence between the new German government's governance aspirations and India's own economic strategy.

According to the PMO, "in particular, they underlined the expectation of launching new cooperation efforts in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to help both nations to meet their respective climate pledges."

PM Modi is looking forward to 'continuing this positive momentum' under Scholz's leadership; the readout is further.

They also discussed the possibilities of existing cooperation projects, such as those aimed at strengthening investment and trade linkages, and decided to broaden collaboration and exchanges in new areas.

PM Modi also tweeted, he wished to meet Scholz soon for the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Olaf Schilz overtakes Angela Merkel, who remained chancellor for 16 years. PM Modi also praised former Chancellor Angela Merkel for her "immense contribution" to the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

India and Germany both are part of the G20 Group. In the past,

PM Modi praised the completed G20 Summit as "fruitful," saying world leaders held extensive discussions on global concerns such as battling the epidemic, building health infrastructure, promoting economic cooperation, and advancing innovation.

PM Modi met with various international leaders in Rome, including US Vice President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, among others.

