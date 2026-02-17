CPRG Director Dr Ramanand praised the AI Impact Summit, saying it shows India is democratising technology. He noted it's likely the largest AI summit yet, with the world watching India with high expectations. PM Modi inaugurated the global event.

CPRG Director Hails Summit as Democratisation of AI

Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) Director Dr Ramanand on Tuesday hailed the AI Impact Summit stating that the event sends a message that India is democratising both AI and technology.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, he stated that the AI Summit being organised is likely the largest event to date, as the world has its eyes on India and holds high hopes and expectations. "The AI Summit is being held in India. The first summit was held in France, and after Europe, it is now taking place in India. India is being looked at with great hope and expectation. India is organising what is likely the largest AI summit so far. I do not think anyone has organised such a large summit on AI before. This event itself sends a message that India is democratising AI and technology. That is why it has invited people not only from India, but from all across the world," Dr Ramanand said.

India Hosts Landmark Global AI Summit

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)