India creates world record by waving over 78,000 tricolours simultaneously in Bihar

In the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, India set a milestone by flying the National Flag simultaneously. On April 23, 2022, India broke the Guinness World Record by simultaneously waving 78,220 tricolour flags at the Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav event at Dulour Maidan in Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar.

The event was the triumph of the then-Raja of Jagdishpur, Veer Kunwar Singh, who is regarded as a hero of the 1857 liberation fight. The event was arranged by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which commemorated India's 75th anniversary of independence.

The record was established in front of Guinness Book of World Records personnel for the physical identification of event attendees, wearing bands, and video records of the whole event.

In his speech, the Union Home Minister stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has envisioned India being at the top of every field in the world by 2047, and that this can be our genuine homage to all the courageous heroes like Veer Kunwar Singh ji. Babu Kunwar Singh ji was also a famous social reformer who brought the welfare of the disadvantaged and oppressed to the attention of the country at the time.

Babu Veer Kunwar Singh emerged as a significant leader of the Indian freedom struggle of 1857, fighting against foreign domination even at the age of nearly 80. They belonged to the Ujjayini dynasty of the Parmar Rajputs of Jagdishpur, which is now part of the Bhojpur district of Bihar, India. He commanded a select band of armed men under the authority of the British East India Company against soldiers at the age of 80. He was the unsung hero of Bihar's war against the British. Veer Kunwar Singh is his given name.

