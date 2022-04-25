Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India creates world record by waving over 78,000 tricolours simultaneously in Bihar

    The event was the triumph of the then-Raja of Jagdishpur, Veer Kunwar Singh, who is regarded as a hero of the 1857 liberation fight. The event was arranged by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which commemorated India's 75th anniversary of independence.

    India creates world record by waving over 78000 tricolours simultaneously in Bihar gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    In the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, India set a milestone by flying the National Flag simultaneously. On April 23, 2022, India broke the Guinness World Record by simultaneously waving 78,220 tricolour flags at the Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav event at Dulour Maidan in Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar.

    The event was the triumph of the then-Raja of Jagdishpur, Veer Kunwar Singh, who is regarded as a hero of the 1857 liberation fight. The event was arranged by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which commemorated India's 75th anniversary of independence.

    The record was established in front of Guinness Book of World Records personnel for the physical identification of event attendees, wearing bands, and video records of the whole event.

    In his speech, the Union Home Minister stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has envisioned India being at the top of every field in the world by 2047, and that this can be our genuine homage to all the courageous heroes like Veer Kunwar Singh ji. Babu Kunwar Singh ji was also a famous social reformer who brought the welfare of the disadvantaged and oppressed to the attention of the country at the time.

    Also Read | Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP

    Babu Veer Kunwar Singh emerged as a significant leader of the Indian freedom struggle of 1857, fighting against foreign domination even at the age of nearly 80. They belonged to the Ujjayini dynasty of the Parmar Rajputs of Jagdishpur, which is now part of the Bhojpur district of Bihar, India. He commanded a select band of armed men under the authority of the British East India Company against soldiers at the age of 80. He was the unsung hero of Bihar's war against the British. Veer Kunwar Singh is his given name.

    Also read: ‘All options’ open: Hardik Patel heaps praises on BJP leadership’s ‘terrific decision-making ability’

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public avoid gatherings amid COVID rise gcw

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings amid COVID rise

    IB ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation gcw

    I&B ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR - adt

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR

    Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP - adt

    Praised Biden, does this mean I'll join his party: Hardik Patel quashes reports of joining BJP

    Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries gcw

    Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries

    Recent Stories

    Real or fake? Kim Kardashian trolled for her latest Instagram pictures; take a look RBA

    Real or fake? Kim Kardashian trolled for her latest Instagram pictures; take a look

    football Erling Haaland's old photo in Arsenal shirt surfaces; leave Gunners hysterical snt

    Erling Haaland's old photo in Arsenal shirt surfaces; leave Gunners hysterical

    Motorola Moto G52 launched Know price features and other details gcw

    Motorola Moto G52 launched; Know price, features and other details

    Runway 34 movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's film is 'Terrific' says the first reviewer RBA

    Runway 34 movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's film is 'Terrific' says the first reviewer

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon