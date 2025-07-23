India will send a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses to Dhaka to treat victims of the deadly fighter jet crash that killed 27. The MEA said the move follows PM Modi’s assurance of support to Bangladesh.

New Delhi: India is extending urgent medical support to Bangladesh in the aftermath of the tragic air crash in Dhaka, with a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses scheduled to visit shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

PM Modi Offers Condolences and Assures Medical Support

According to the MEA, “On July 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.”

The medical response forms part of these assurances. In a statement issued from New Delhi, the ministry added, “A team of burn-specialist Doctors and Nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims. They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendation for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary. Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment.”

The deployment of the medical team comes as part of India's response to the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's Dhaka, for which India has offered medical assistance to support the treatment of victims.

Death Toll Rises to 27 in Dhaka Fighter Jet Crash

Meanwhile, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 27.

"As follow up to the message from the Prime Minister of India, expressing condolence on the tragic Milestone School plane crash and offering all possible support & assistance, Indian High Commission has today formally written to Government of Bangladesh asking for sharing information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Indian High Commission will extend all necessary facilitation," it added.

Jet Crashes Into Milestone School During Training Mission

In a clarification, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the aircraft involved in the crash was a battle-ready fighter jet conducting a training mission.

"The total number of deaths has risen to 27," said Saidur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, on Tuesday morning.

Bangladesh is observing national mourning today, in memory of the victims of the fighter aircraft crash.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash, the Daily Star reported.

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed his profound grief over the incident.

In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected.

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post.

Government Promises Full Investigation and Medical Aid

The Chief Adviser further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," the post added.