Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'INDIA Bloc will do mujra for its vote bank': PM Modi's sharp attack on Opposition in Bihar (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Opposition for backing those who support "vote jihad", alleging that it reduced reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities to benefit Muslims.
     

    INDIA Bloc will do mujra for its vote bank': PM Modi's sharp attack on Opposition in Bihar (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition comparing its "appeasement of its vote bank" to mujra. He said that the Congress and RJD want to quota of reservations meant for the SC, ST, and OBC communities and give it to those who want to commit 'vote jihad'.  He said, "Your rights have been looted. The quota for the SC, ST, and OBC communities have been reduced by the I.N.D.I Alliance and given to their 'vote jihad' vote bank."

    Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Pataliputra, PM Modi said: "I.N.D.I Alliance ko apni vote bank ki ghulami karni hai to kare, unko wahaan jake mujra karna hai to bhi kare [if the I.N.D.I Alliance wants to become a slave of its vote bank, or perform mujra, let it]. I shall stand for the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC till my last breath," PM Modi said.

    He went on to say that in five years, the I.N.D.I.A. opposition group wants five prime ministers from five different families. The Gandhis of the Congress, the Pawars of the NCP, the Banerjees of the TMC, the Thackerays of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Yadavs of the RJD are the five political families whose scions he indicated will be the challengers.

    In a jab at the opposition's allegations that the BJP was favoured by EVM tampering, Prime Minister Modi stated that these accusations are the first "exit polls" of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "You should realise that the exit polls now support the NDA when the I.N.D.I Alliance guys begin manipulating EVMs while they are asleep. A record will be made on June 4," he declared.
     

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water anr

    Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water

    LS Polls 2024: 102 ex-civil servants raise alarm over EC's conduct in open letter, remind authorities of oath snt

    LS Polls 2024: 102 ex-civil servants raise alarm over EC's conduct in open letter, remind authorities of oath

    Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why anr

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why

    Take care of your country Arvind Kejriwal snubs Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry for remarks on Lok Sabha elections snt

    'Take care of your country': Arvind Kejriwal snubs Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry for remarks on LS elections

    Recent Stories

    Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water anr

    Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water

    Kanchipuram silk saris price rise by 50% due to soaring gold rate report gcw

    Kanchipuram silk saris price rise by 50% due to soaring gold rate

    LS Polls 2024: 102 ex-civil servants raise alarm over EC's conduct in open letter, remind authorities of oath snt

    LS Polls 2024: 102 ex-civil servants raise alarm over EC's conduct in open letter, remind authorities of oath

    Beer vs Wine: What happens if you drink expired Beer? vkp

    Beer vs Wine: What happens if you drink expired Beer?

    Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon