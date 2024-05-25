'INDIA Bloc will do mujra for its vote bank': PM Modi's sharp attack on Opposition in Bihar (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Opposition for backing those who support "vote jihad", alleging that it reduced reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities to benefit Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition comparing its "appeasement of its vote bank" to mujra. He said that the Congress and RJD want to quota of reservations meant for the SC, ST, and OBC communities and give it to those who want to commit 'vote jihad'. He said, "Your rights have been looted. The quota for the SC, ST, and OBC communities have been reduced by the I.N.D.I Alliance and given to their 'vote jihad' vote bank."

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Pataliputra, PM Modi said: "I.N.D.I Alliance ko apni vote bank ki ghulami karni hai to kare, unko wahaan jake mujra karna hai to bhi kare [if the I.N.D.I Alliance wants to become a slave of its vote bank, or perform mujra, let it]. I shall stand for the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC till my last breath," PM Modi said.

He went on to say that in five years, the I.N.D.I.A. opposition group wants five prime ministers from five different families. The Gandhis of the Congress, the Pawars of the NCP, the Banerjees of the TMC, the Thackerays of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Yadavs of the RJD are the five political families whose scions he indicated will be the challengers.

In a jab at the opposition's allegations that the BJP was favoured by EVM tampering, Prime Minister Modi stated that these accusations are the first "exit polls" of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "You should realise that the exit polls now support the NDA when the I.N.D.I Alliance guys begin manipulating EVMs while they are asleep. A record will be made on June 4," he declared.



