INDIA Bloc Slams Centre's Probe

The INDIA bloc MPs on Tuesday slammed the Centre over Delhi Police's probe into the circulation of pre-print copies of 'Four Stars of Destiny', a memoir by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, calling it a "misadventure" by law enforcement agencies. The BJP MPs defended the publishing house and criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for quoting from the 'unpublished' book in the House.

Congress MP Manish Tewari asked, "If the book was not published, then how was it listed for advance orders on every online platform?" Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the book was widely circulated to critics for review.

Chidambaram told ANI, "When a book is written, it is widely circulated among critics, given for review, so many people have access to it. For them to say the book has been leaked, I have no idea what they are going to do about this matter. Today, publication doesn't mean physical publication; it also means publication in the public domain. Even a tweet or a post on Facebook is a publication. This is yet another misadventure by law enforcement agencies under this government."

While the books discuss the 2020 China standoff, RJD MP Manoj Jha called the Centre "insecure." Jha said, "Don't blame Delhi police for this, as they are following orders given from above. I saw a notification from Penguin House. Such is the value and standing of a publication house. A page from the book was published in Caravan Magazine, with its PDF accessible to all. Government is nothing but insecure."

BJP Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded a Breach of Parliamentary Privilege Motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He said, "The publisher has stated that this book (Four Stars of Destiny by General MM Naravane (Retd.) has not yet been published. A privileged motion should be moved against Rahul Gandhi, who has deliberately held the House hostage. It must be assumed that the Leader of the Opposition lacks parliamentary knowledge."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "The opposition is crossing all limits. The entire country is ashamed. Rahul Gandhi presented an unauthorised book yesterday. He has insulted the entire judiciary. They will apologise as always. Penguin Publications said today that this book is unauthorised."

Publisher Denies Official Release

Penguin Random House India had stated that the book has not gone into publication and no copies, print or digital, have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public. The publisher said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased. The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

Delhi Police Files Case Over 'Purported Leak'

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have taken cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated, and Special Cell has filed a case into the "purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication". Delhi Police officials said that an investigation has been taken up on the claims of the availability of a pre-print copy of the book.

Rahul Gandhi Refutes Publisher's Claim

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi accused the publisher of 'Four Stars of Destiny' of lying, claiming that the book was available for sale. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's 2023 X post and claimed the memoir was available for sale online.

A political row erupted after Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" of former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of Thanks on the President's Address last week, with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking the LoP not to quote unpublished literature.

