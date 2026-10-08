Congress leaders Pawan Khera and KC Venugopal affirmed the INDIA bloc's protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation will continue. They described it as a 'do-or-die' battle to protect democracy, accusing the BJP of creating 'anarchy'.

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Thursday said the party’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation remained unchanged, asserting that protests would continue wherever the INDIA bloc was stopped. “The agenda hasn’t changed; the agenda remains the same—Gyanesh Kumar needs to resign, and it will happen. This is not just the demand of the INDIA bloc but of the entire country. The INDIA bloc is on the streets for India’s demand. Wherever they stop us, there will be protests,” Khera said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the party had sought to visit the Election Commission but was not allowed to do so, adding that a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday was also not permitted. “We wanted to go to the Election Commission, but we weren’t allowed to. Yesterday, we wanted to protest at Jantar Mantar; again, we weren’t allowed to do so. Those in power want to muzzle the voice of the people. Our protest will continue,” Hooda said.

'Do-or-die' battle to protect democracy

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the INDIA bloc was fighting a “do-or-die” battle to protect voters and democracy, and accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of creating “anarchy” in Indian democracy. “Who is doing anarchy? BJP, Amit Shah, Modi, and Gyanesh Kumar are creating anarchy in Indian democracy. They are the destroyers of Indian democracy. We are here to protect democracy. That is what we are doing. This is a do-or-die fight for us to protect the voters—the common people of this country,” Venugopal said.

He said the INDIA bloc’s “simple aim” was to protect the voting rights of common people. “Our simple aim is to protect the votes of the common people, votership of common people. This is what we are doing. Let them do whatever they want,” he said.

This comes as Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday hold a second consecutive lunch meeting, with Opposition leaders discussing their next course of action in their ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)