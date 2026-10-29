The RCNCA has approved a one-time settlement to resolve long-standing financial dues between Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan regarding the Sardar Sarovar Project, marking a historic milestone in inter-state water dispute resolution.

Resolution of Financial Disputes

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): In a move to resolve the inter-state financial disputes over the Sardar Sarovar Project, the Review Committee for Narmada Control Authority (RCNCA) has approved the modalities for a one-time settlement of all pending dues among Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The decision was taken during the 15th meeting of the RCNCA, held on October 27 via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Jal Shakti and RCNCA Chairman CR Patil. The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Details of the Settlement Agreement

The RCNCA adopted the opinion of the Attorney General for India (AGI) and the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on 7th July, 2026 at New Delhi among the four States in the presence of Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation and CR Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, as a one-time settlement of all the pending inter-State dues, claims and financial liabilities and approved the modalities for payment of the outstanding dues. The adoption of the MoA marks a historic milestone towards ending the long-term disputes over cost-sharing issues of the construction of Sardar Sarovar Project by the States of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, thereby resolving the payments to be made as a one-time settlement of pending dues.

Governmental Acknowledgement

CR Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, thanked the Chief Ministers of the four States for their cooperation in adopting the opinion of Ld. AGI and the Memorandum of Agreement dated 7th July, 2026 and in finalisation of the modalities for payment of outstanding dues of NWDT Award Projects within this Financial Year 2026-27. He said that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every effort is being made to resolve inter-State river water issues. He also thanked the officers of the party States, DoWR, RD & GR and NCA for their efficient work on the MoA and for convening the 15th RCNCA meeting to ratify it. (ANI)