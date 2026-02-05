INDIA bloc MPs plan a protest in the Rajya Sabha against the ruling party for objecting to Rahul Gandhi's statements. The Opposition alleges he was prevented from addressing the Lok Sabha on the 2020 China standoff, citing a former general's memoir.

INDIA Bloc to Protest Over Rahul Gandhi's Statements

The INDIA bloc MPs are set to protest in the Rajya Sabha against the ruling party's objections to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's statements.

Earlier today, Opposition MPs met to discuss the floor strategy for the Parliament proceedings at the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office. Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting. The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

Motion of Thanks Discussion Continues Amid Disruptions

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address as the discussion continues.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to resume discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the ongoing Budget Session. PM Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion. In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master had moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.

Upcoming Parliamentary Business

According to the List of Business, the Lower House is scheduled to begin with the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. The proceedings of the Upper House are scheduled to begin with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging the House to debate on a matter of "grave public importance" related to the India-US trade deal and energy understanding. (ANI)