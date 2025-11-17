Following the defeat in the Bihar elections, dissent has erupted within the INDIA bloc. The TMC and SP have opposed Rahul Gandhi's leadership, insisting that the alliance's leadership should be handed over to either Mamata Banerjee or Akhilesh Yadav.

A major rift has appeared in the Mahagathbandhan after its dismal defeat in the Bihar elections. The parties within the INDIA bloc have reportedly opposed the leadership of opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Notably, key parties in the INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee's TMC and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, have directly opposed Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Following the INDIA bloc's poor performance in the Bihar elections and with the Bengal elections approaching, the Trinamool Congress has asserted that Mamata Banerjee is the suitable leader to head the INDIA alliance. This statement comes amidst speculation about a possible restructuring within the opposition bloc.

TMC wants Mamata as INDIA Bloc face, SP pushes for Akhilesh Yadav

For the Lok Sabha elections, representation of parties in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is crucial. Having already lost Bihar, the INDIA bloc intends to seize power during the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2027. If the Samajwadi Party also loses the 2027 UP elections, it will be a major setback for the INDIA bloc in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Hence, the SP has argued that the responsibility of the INDIA bloc should be given to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

However, for now, the TMC is facing a widespread anti-incumbency wave in Bengal. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has directly stated after the Bihar elections that the next target is Bengal. In this regard, TMC workers have said that to strengthen the INDIA bloc, the responsibility should be given to Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leader Jayaprakash Majumdar said, “The results of the Bihar elections have shown everything. People are not accepting Congress. It is clear that the party's popularity has declined. We have seen the party's popularity decrease from election to election. However, Congress is currently leading the INDIA bloc. But now the question arises whether their leadership is good or bad. Some of our leaders are already speaking out. Looking at it from all angles, Mamata Banerjee appears to be the suitable leader to lead the INDIA bloc.”

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee: “Only Mamata can take on BJP”

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has escalated the demand, declaring that Mamata Banerjee is the only credible face against the BJP. He predicted a landslide TMC victory in Bengal’s 2026 Assembly polls, claiming this would further cement Mamata’s national leadership. Banerjee also accused Congress of repeatedly failing to challenge the BJP, insisting that the INDIA bloc now needs Mamata at the forefront.

SP Legislator targets Rahul, rallies behind Akhilesh

On the other side, fault lines deepened even before the counting concluded. SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra questioned Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and rebuked Congress for hailing him as a mass leader. Standing firmly behind Akhilesh Yadav, Mehrotra publicly objected to Rahul heading the INDIA coalition and argued that Akhilesh should instead lead the bloc.