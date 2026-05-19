Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared India Naxal-free ahead of the March 31 deadline, attributing the success to the security forces. At a press conference in Jagdalpur, he stated that the people of Bastar are now living without fear.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that India became Naxal-free even before the March 31 deadline, owing to the "courage and sacrifice" of the security forces.

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Addressing a press conference in Jagdalpur, Amit Shah said that the people of Bastar are living without fear now. He hailed the Veer Gundadhur Sewa Dera initiative to provide development in Bastar, one of the biggest Naxal-affected regions.

Shah also hit out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that the Congress did not support the Centre in the Naxal-free India initiative.

The Union Minister said, "An atmosphere of enthusiasm, confidence, and assurance regarding the future is visible everywhere among the people of Bastar. The climate of fear and the stifling reality of living under the shadow of guns have now come to an end, and Bastar is finally breathing freely. It is a matter of joy for all of us that Bastar has become Naxal-free."

"On August 24, 2024, when in a meeting, it was announced that the nation would be freed from the terror of Naxalim by March 31, 2026. Thanks to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of the security forces, Naxalism was eradicated ahead of the March 31 deadline," he added.

Shah targets previous Congress govt

Targeting the Congress, Shah said, "Some dates are significant here. On December 13, 2023, the BJP formed the government in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Vishnu Deo Sai. Earlier, there was a Congress government here. Several non-BJP governments support us in the Naxal-free campaign, but the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not support us."

'Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera' launched for development

He noted May 19, today, to be a significant day for development in Bastar. He said that 70 security forces' camps will be converted into Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera, taking the government initiatives and facilities to the doorstep of people.

He said, "On May 19, 2026, it is also significant. Some intellectual people were claiming that Naxalism spread because some areas remained deprived of development, but the reality is that, due to Naxalism, these areas remain untouched by development. On May 19, the vision of holistic development is being launched."

"Just yesterday, I inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera. It is a concept in order to free the entire district, including the larger Bastar region, from Naxalism, the Home Ministry of the Government of India had set up approximately 200 security camps here. CRPF, DRG, and Chhattisgarh Police personnel used to stay in these camps and ensure the security of the area. But now Bastar is Naxal-free, we have decided that in the first phase, 70 out of these 200 camps, or approximately one-third of them, will be converted into Veer Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Dera," the minister stated.

On Monday, Amit Shah inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Benefits of 371 schemes of the State Government and Central Government will be available at one place through this service centre.