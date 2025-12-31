The Indian government has banned the manufacture and sale of nimesulide oral formulations over 100mg, citing health risks after an ICMR review. Medical experts have welcomed the long-overdue move, noting its potential for liver and kidney damage.

The Government of India has banned the manufacture of the painkiller nimesulide and prohibited the sale and distribution of all oral formulations containing more than 100 mg of the drug.

Government Cites Health Risks

The decision was taken following a review by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country's apex health research body. The government said that higher-dose oral formulations of nimesulide pose potential risks to human health and that safer alternatives are available.

Official Notification Issued

In a notification, the government said, "The Central Government is satisfied that the use of all oral formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg in immediate release dosage form is likely to involve risk to human beings and that safer alternatives to the said drug are available."

The notification further read, "The Central Government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to prohibit the manufacture, sale and distribution of the said drug in the country for human use."

Specific Formulation Prohibited

Citing its legal authority, the government notification added, "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), and after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, the Central Government, hereby prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of the following drug, with immediate effect." The notification specifically listed, "All oral formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg in immediate-release dosage form."

Medical Experts Welcome Ban

Medical experts have welcomed the move Dr S Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospitals, said the ban was long overdue, noting that the drug had already been restricted in several countries. "Nimesulide was banned much earlier in quite a few countries. To ban Nimesulide by the government is a welcome decision because it was being used rampantly and injudiciously to treat high-grade fever without realising the potential side effects of liver injury/damage. Also, kidney injury and gastritis," he said. (ANI)