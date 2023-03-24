Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian authorities plan to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, British say 'No'

    On March 19, India's national flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of Khalistani supporters who were carrying yellow Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    In a recent development, officials from the United Kingdom government rejected a decision of the local authorities in India to construct a public toilet near the British High Commissioner’s residence in the national capital, citing security concerns.

    The UK government's decision came within days after the Indian government removed all external security in front of the British High Commission and the High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi.

    The Indian government said the security arrangements were unnecessary considering the low-level threat perception to the British diplomats.

    According to various reports, the UK government has resisted the construction of public toilet on security grounds. It has been considered necessary to build a public convenience in the vicinity of the UK High Commissioner's residence in Delhi.

    India has been angry over the British government for its failure to protect the Indian High Commission in London.

    On March 19, India's national flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of Khalistani supporters who were carrying yellow Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

    UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday condemned the vandalism at Indian High Commission in London and called the attack by the Khalistani elements "unacceptable".

    Cleverly stated that the police investigation is ongoing and that the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian government are in constant communication with the UK government.

    "We will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff. We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this," Cleverly said.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
