New Delhi: In an effort to arrest the dwindling fighter squadrons of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday gave clearance for the procurement 97 additional indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The CCS nod given on Tuesday assumes significance since the number of fighter squadron has reduced to just 29 against the sanctioned strength of 42.

Worth Rs 62,000 crore order is a follow up of already placed orders for 83 aircraft in 2021 for around Rs 48,000 crore.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said that the procurement of additional 97 fighters would strengthen the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities.

From October 2025, it should be noted that India’s fighter squadrons strength will reduce to 29 squadrons, bringing it close to Pakistan’s 25 and much lower to China’s 66 squadrons.

A squadron comprises 18 — 20 aircraft.

In terms of aircraft count, India will have around 522 jets, while Pakistan has about 450, and China nearly 1,200.

India has been banking on home-grown fighter jets programme — LCA — to ensure air superiority over Pakistan. As of now, IAF has two squadrons of LCA Tejas at Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

For 83 LCA Mk1A, the delivery was scheduled from 2024 but it has missed a number of deadlines, due to delays in the arrival of F404-IN20 engines from the American engine maker GE Aerospace.

As of now, not a single aircraft has entered into the service.

Months ago, HAL had assured that it would supply 12 Mk1A aircraft by the end of 2025-26. Currently, the state-owned plane maker has built six fighters, operating with reserve engines.

Last month, GE had delivered the second engine to the HAL.