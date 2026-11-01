India reaches a milestone as BEML develops its first indigenous bullet train in Bengaluru for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, designed for 249 kmph speed, passenger comfort, and inclusive accessibility for diverse travel needs across the nation.

India's Indigenous Bullet Train Milestone

India is moving closer to achieving a major milestone in high-speed rail technology with the development of its first Bharat-made bullet train for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The train is being manufactured at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, combining indigenous engineering capabilities with advanced technology, passenger comfort and world-class safety features. According to the Ministry of Railways, the train has been specifically designed to suit Indian conditions, keeping passenger convenience, accessibility and operational efficiency at the forefront. The project marks an important step towards strengthening India's domestic manufacturing capabilities in the high-speed rail sector.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The indigenous bullet train is designed to achieve a maximum test speed of 280 kmph, while its planned operational speed is 249 kmph. The approximately 202-metre-long train will consist of eight coaches, comprising four motor cars and four trailer cars, with an estimated passenger capacity of 557, including two designated spaces for Divyangjan and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM). The train configuration includes seven standard-class coaches with 3x2 seating arrangements and one executive-class coach featuring 2x2 seating. Driver's cabs are provided at both ends of the train and equipped with an intelligent onboard control system to support timely decision-making and coordination with the operation control centre. Two eight-coach trainsets can also be coupled to form a 16-coach formation to accommodate future operational requirements.

Passenger Comfort and Interior Features

Passenger comfort has been a key consideration in the train's interior design. The coaches feature ergonomically designed seats developed with Indian anthropometric requirements in mind, offering adequate legroom and comfortable seating. Other facilities include LED interior lighting, overhead baggage racks, additional floor-mounted luggage stands for larger bags and power outlets for laptops and mobile devices. The train will also have modern bio-digester toilets designed to minimise effluent generation, while wide windows at every seating row will provide passengers with better outside views. A sealed, single-piece gangway connecting the coaches will allow passengers to move conveniently between compartments. A comprehensive passenger information system will keep travellers informed throughout their journey. LCDs inside the coaches will provide information in English, Hindi and regional languages. Audio guidance will be available through public address systems and automatic announcements. Emergency talk-back units installed in passenger cabins and vestibules will allow passengers to communicate directly with train crew members whenever assistance is required. The train will also feature a Wi-Fi-based passenger infotainment system through which travellers can access preloaded entertainment content during their journey.

Accessibility and Engineering Excellence

Accessibility has been integrated into the train's design to make high-speed rail travel more inclusive. The coach floor will be aligned with platform height to facilitate level boarding. Retractable footsteps integrated into the doors will help minimise the horizontal gap between the train and platform. Dedicated seating and toilet facilities for Divyangjan and PRM passengers, wheelchair-friendly doors and Braille-enabled information signage will further improve accessibility and ensure a more convenient travel experience for passengers with reduced mobility.

To maintain comfortable conditions throughout the year, each coach will be equipped with two heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units. The system has been designed to regulate interior temperature and humidity, ensuring passenger comfort across different climatic conditions. Special attention has also been given to reducing noise and vibration during travel. The train incorporates sound insulation in its car body and floor structure, noise-damping coatings, skirts, bogie covers and aerodynamic fairings. These features are intended to minimise external noise and improve the overall travel experience.

In terms of technical performance, the train will operate on a 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction system supplied through a heavy compound catenary. Its regenerative braking system will recover energy during braking and feed it back into the electrical system, helping improve overall energy efficiency. The aerodynamic design has been developed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations, which are computer-based techniques used to study airflow around the train. The nose and carbody profiles have been optimised to reduce air resistance, minimise turbulence and mitigate tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom effects. The HVAC rooftop profile, roof panels and airflow deflectors have also been integrated into the aerodynamic design. Special wind-guiding exterior profiles will support smoother airflow, while the sealed carbody will help manage pressure differences and maintain passenger comfort, particularly during high-speed travel and tunnel operations.