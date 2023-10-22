Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India addresses diplomatic presence, cites Canada meddling in internal affairs

    Jaishankar refuted claims that India had violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, stating that "we invoked parity because we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel." This statement came after Canada withdrew 41 of its diplomats from India.

    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has underscored concerns regarding interference by Canadian personnel in New Delhi's affairs as he elaborated on the reduction of Canada's diplomatic presence in India. He explained that India's decision was based on ensuring "parity," which is permitted under the Vienna Convention, the relevant international rule for such matters.

    The External Affairs Minister's comments followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement that India's actions were making daily life difficult for millions in both countries.

    Jaishankar emphasized that the issues were primarily related to "a certain segment of Canadian politics and the policies which flow from that." He alluded to ongoing concerns in Canada related to the Sikh community, particularly those advocating for a separate state of Khalistan. Notably, India's stance on the Sikh separatist movement contrasts with Canada's, as the insurgency in Punjab, India, was largely quelled in the 1980s with force.

    Relations between the two countries have been strained following Trudeau's suggestion that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of a Sikh militant in Canada. Canada has called for India's cooperation in the investigation, but New Delhi has denied the allegations and responded with countermeasures, including the suspension of visa services for Canadians.

    Notably, India is the largest source of global students in Canada, accounting for approximately 40% of study permit holders, while Canada is home to around two million people with Indian heritage, constituting roughly 5% of the country's population. The concerns raised by Minister Jaishankar include the safety and security of Indian diplomats in Canada, which led to the temporary suspension of visa issuance there due to safety concerns.

