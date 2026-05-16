HD Deve Gowda slammed Karnataka's Congress govt over the Bidadi township project, alleging a 'land mafia' has political patronage. He wrote to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. DK Shivakumar hit back, calling the criticism a political survival tactic.

Deve Gowda Alleges 'Land Mafia' in Karnataka

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) National President HD Deve Gowda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the Bidadi township issue, alleging that a powerful "land mafia" is actively operating in the state under political patronage. The veteran leader revealed that he has written to Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting the active presence of the land mafia in Karnataka.

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Speaking on the controversies surrounding the planned Bidadi integrated township project, the JD(S) supremo invoked his deep-rooted emotional connection with the region. "I was elected and became the Chief Minister from Ramanagara, and I also became the Prime Minister with the support of the same people. Having so much of a relationship with the people of that area, it pains me to see how the five corporations have been formed by the present government at the behest of the Congress," Deve Gowda said.

Without explicitly naming Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio, Deve Gowda targeted him over the restructuring of the regional development authorities. "I don't want to take his name. He is the irrigation minister. The five corporations are also under his control. This is how the land mafia is working," he alleged.

Expressing concern over the state of governance and the unchecked real estate lobbies, the former Prime Minister claimed that even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently constrained by internal cabinet dynamics. "I have written a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on the land mafia in Karnataka. I have written a letter to CM Siddaramaiah also. But unfortunately, Siddaramaiah is unable to take steps because the other side is holding the powerful portfolio," Deve Gowda stated.

DK Shivakumar Hits Back

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit back at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over his criticism of the Bidadi township project, saying "criticising us is essential for Kumaraswamy's political survival."

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "If Kumaraswamy does not criticise us, he cannot survive politically. We do good work, and he opposes it. We are only continuing the project that he himself started. I will fix a date and time to go speak with the farmers." On possible opposition from farmers, he said, "Farmers might hit me a couple of times. So what? They might tear my clothes, throw stones, or raise slogans against me. Should I be afraid of all that? What matters is their future, their children's future, and the future of their properties. Not today, but 20 years from now, the people of Bidadi and South Bengaluru will remember me."

Blames Centre for Inflation

Blaming the Centre for inflation, Shivakumar said, "Price rise is Modi's contribution. He has not maintained good relations with other nations. Modi has failed to handle the international crisis. That is why he is now asking people to save electricity and avoid using petrol."

"How can one live a daily life without using fuel? Many have reduced their convoy vehicles. That is possible. But how can ordinary people stop travelling? Don't people need to travel to make a living? He has asked people not to buy gold. How is that possible? Married women need a mangalsutra. In such circumstances, how can one be asked not to buy gold?" he added.