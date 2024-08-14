Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2024: How 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign sparked women-led flag production industry revolution

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a landmark campaign launched as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in 2022, has not only bolstered national patriotism but has also paved the way for a groundbreaking women-led industry. The initiative, aimed at encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes, workplaces, and institutions, has fostered significant socio-economic changes across India.

    Govind Mohan, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, which oversees the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, detailed the campaign's profound impact on employment and local economies.

    "While it evolved into a large people's movement, it also created new employment opportunities for thousands of women across the country. This initiative gave birth to an entirely new industry driven by women at the grassroots level, reducing reliance on large vendors. Today, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have become the primary producers of the national flags," Mohan said.

    Initially, when the campaign launched in 2022, meeting the high demand for national flags was a substantial challenge. To address this, the central government procured approximately 7.5 crore flags from large vendors and distributed them through various channels, including post offices. Recognizing the need for local production, Prime Minister Modi facilitated a revision of the Flag Code of India, which allowed for the inclusion of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the flag production process.

    "By the second year, the demand for central government-supplied national flags significantly dropped to around 2.5 crore, as women’s SHGs increasingly took over flag production. A notable example is Uttar Pradesh, which purchased 4.5 crore flags from the government in 2022 but did not buy any in 2023, thanks to the self-sufficiency of its SHGs in flag production," Mohan revealed.

    In 2024, the demand for government-supplied flags further decreased to just 20 lakh, as SHGs have become the predominant producers of national flags. With an annual requirement of approximately 25 crore flags to meet the needs of every household, the shift towards SHGs has fostered a burgeoning industry. These groups now handle the majority of flag production and sales, marking a significant economic achievement and empowering women across the country.

