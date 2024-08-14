Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Prepare for extended security checks': IndiGo announces Independence Day travel guidelines

    At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, special restrictions will be enforced for non-scheduled flights on August 15. Non-scheduled flights, including those of scheduled airlines and private jets, will be prohibited from taking off or landing between 6 am and 10 am, and again from 4 pm to 7 pm.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    As India approaches its Independence Day, IndiGo Airlines has issued a notice to travelers regarding increased security measures at airports. In a statement released on Wednesday (August 14), IndiGo advised passengers to plan for extended security checks to ensure a smooth and timely check-in process.

    "With Independence Day approaching, airport security and related checks will be heightened. We urge our passengers to allocate extra time for completing security procedures to avoid any delays," the statement read.

    These measures are aimed at minimizing air traffic and enhancing security during peak hours of the Independence Day celebrations.

    Scheduled flight operations will continue unaffected by these restrictions. According to official sources, while non-scheduled flights will be grounded during these periods, regular flights and aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Army aviation helicopters will proceed as planned.

    Exemptions to these restrictions include state-owned aircraft, helicopters transporting Governors or Chief Ministers, and flights conducting emergency medical evacuations or other quick response missions. These exceptions are designed to ensure that essential services are maintained despite the heightened security protocols.

