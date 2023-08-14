Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for August 15; Check details

PM Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the Independence Day. The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for August 15 to facilitate seamless traffic flow in the national capital.

A traffic advisory was issued to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city on Tuesday - Independence Day 2023. The Red Fort area, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country on August 15, would remain blocked to public traffic from 4 am to 10 am, according to a notice from the Delhi Police. Only approved cars would be allowed access, it was stressed.

Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic on Tuesday.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday.

From 12 a.m. on Monday until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, interstate buses will not be permitted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Local city buses, including those from the DTC, were advised to avoid using Ring Road between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday and instead utilise the available other routes.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am Tuesday, the advisory stated.

