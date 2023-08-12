Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2023 at Red Fort: Check timing, things to watch out for during August 15 celebrations

    Approximately 1,800 special guests from across the nation, as per a Press Information Bureau report, are expected to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort

    Team Newsable
    This August 15, 2023, the nation is gearing up for its 77th Independence Day celebration. This significant day, marked as a national holiday, is dedicated to commemorating India's resilient journey to freedom. The occasion is characterized by an array of patriotic tunes, vibrant cultural festivities, and meaningful gestures like flag hoisting, serving as poignant reminders of the nation's hard-won liberation.

    Amidst the preparations, the Union Home Ministry has unveiled the schedule for the Independence Day celebrations. According to the advisory, the ceremonies for flag hoisting in state capitals or district headquarters / subdivisions will commence after 9 am.

    In Delhi, at the Red Fort, the Independence Day ceremony will feature a Guard of Honour by the armed forces and Delhi Police for the Prime Minister. 

    This will be followed by the unfurling of the National Flag, accompanied by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. 

    Subsequent to cultural performances and other events, the sky will be painted with tri-coloured balloons.

    Later in the evening, an At Home reception will take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan, bringing together a diverse array of guests beyond the usual protocol invitees. 

    Frontline healthcare workers, accomplished individuals from various fields, and notable researchers/innovators may receive invitations to the event.

    In addition to the celebrations, this Independence Day will also pay tribute to the country's martyrs through the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign. 

    Introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 103rd Mann Ki Baat radio session on July 30, the campaign will be observed from August 9 to August 15. 

    The essence of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign is to celebrate India's courage and will be part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which honors the nation's freedom fighters.

    The campaign will involve diverse activities, including the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra,' during which soil and plants from various parts of the country will be collected in urns. This soil will be used to create an 'Amrit Vatika' near the National War Memorial, symbolizing unity and resilience.

