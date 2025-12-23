Following an FIR against a Shimla doctor for patient assault, the Resident Doctors' Association has defended him, stating a viral video is one-sided. They have submitted the doctor's account, alleging he was attacked first by the patient.

After the filing of a First Investigation Report (FIR) against Dr Raghav Nurula, Senior Resident of the Pulmonary Department at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, following an alleged assault on a patient, the Resident Doctors' Welfare Association (RDA) has come out in his defence, stating that the incident has multiple aspects and the viral video reflects only one side of the story.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Sohil Sharma, President, Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), said that any incident has "two sides" and that the association has formally written to both the Medical Superintendent and the State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT), raising concerns about regulations and due process.

Dr Sharma said, "The incident that occurred is unfortunate and condemnable. But every incident has two aspects. Dr Raghav Nurula, who is our Senior Resident in Pulmonary Medicine, was performing his duty. We want to place his complete version before you."

He said that Dr Nurula was on duty in the pulmonary medicine ward and that the patient had been kept under observation. He added that the viral video circulating on social media shows only one side, where the doctor is seen raising his hand, without explaining the circumstances that led to the situation. "Our doctors work for patients, examine them, provide treatment, and take detailed histories repeatedly. This concern is always there. The statement given by Dr. Nurula has been forwarded to the college authorities and SAMDCOT," Dr Sharma said.

Dr. Nurula's Formal Complaint

Dr. Raghav Nurula's written complaint was submitted to the Medical Superintendent and SAMDCOT The RDA read out his version of events. In his statement, Dr Nurula wrote, "I respectfully submit that I am a doctor and on December 22, at around 12:00 noon, I was performing my government duty. During this time, a patient named Arjun Kumar was admitted to the hospital."

He stated that, as per hospital protocol, he requested the patient's medical records, investigation reports, and X-ray films. "The patient started behaving in an abusive, insulting, and non-cooperative manner and refused, stating that he had already shown these documents to a 'senior doctor'. He began addressing me with derogatory words," Dr. Nurula wrote.

According to his statement, the situation escalated, and the patient allegedly abused him and his family using obscene language. "In the same sequence, he suddenly attacked me, punched me on my chest and kicked me on my abdomen. When I tried to defend myself, he attempted to assault me further and threatened to kill me," the statement read.

Dr. Nurula further alleged that the patient's companion recorded a video of the incident, which later went viral on social media. "The viral video is incomplete and distorted and does not reflect the actual sequence of events," he said.

He alleged that the patient not only assaulted him but also obstructed him in performing his duties as a public servant and later called acquaintances who threatened him with dire consequences. "I humbly request that strict legal action be taken in this matter so that such incidents do not recur with any doctor or public servant in the future," Dr. Nurula wrote.

RDA Alleges Harassment, Demands Action

After reading the statement, Dr. Sohil Sharma said the RDA wanted to place the "other side" of the incident before the media. He alleged that following the incident, "100 to 200 people gathered, and the doctors on duty were confined inside a room, which amounted to mental harassment." He demanded swift action.

Doctors Demand Fair Probe and Enhanced Security

Dr Aadarsh Sharma, Joint Secretary, RDA, and Press Secretary Archit Sharma, said the incident was a clash. Despite the large crowd, medical-legal examinations of both parties were conducted in the presence of police and the public.

Archit Sharma said, "Until the impartial investigation reaches its conclusion, this video will also be challenged legally. Media trials based on incomplete videos should be avoided." He added that doctors' mental health should also be considered and urged patience until the investigation report is made public.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, Joint Secretary, RDA, defended the doctor on procedural grounds, noting that following established medical protocols and reviewing past records are routine. Doctors have also demanded the installation of CCTV in all wards, including the observation areas.

She said, "After examining all investigation aspects and past reports, the full procedure must be followed. There should be security guards in the wards. Should there not be a safe environment in our hospital, even for procedures like bronchoscopy?" She questioned the origin and continuity of the viral video and said, "This is not just a job, it is our profession. We want a clear, impartial investigation where both sides are heard."

The Resident Doctors' Association reiterated its demand for a fair, unbiased, and transparent inquiry, urging authorities and the media to refrain from concluding until the investigation is completed. (ANI)