In West Bengal, PM Modi explains why 'all countrymen are his parivar' (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech in West Bengal, emphasized that all citizens of India are his family, amidst criticism directed at him by Lalu Prasad during a rally in Patna. Modi recounted his early struggles and commitment to serving the people, using the opportunity to criticize "dynastic parties".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again lashed out at those who attacked him, claiming that he has ‘no family’. Speaking at a gathering in West Bengal's Barasat, PM Modi said: "When I left home at a very young age, I never had any money in my pocket, but I saw someone would ask me: son, have you eaten or not? For years, I roamed the country but I never stayed hungry for a single day. That is why all countrymen are my parivar."

PM Modi further said, "Seeing NDA forming its government in the Centre, the INDI Alliance has begun to shake now. They have started hurling abuses at me now. They are asking about my family. They're saying I talk against 'Parivarvad' because I don't have any family. These people want to know about my family. I want these 'Parivarvadis' to witness our gathering and understand that all the people present here are my family..."

PM Modi's retort comes in the wake of a recent jibe directed at him by Lalu Prasad during an INDIA bloc rally in Patna, where Prasad questioned Modi's adherence to Hindu traditions due to his failure to observe mourning rituals upon his mother's passing.

In his retort, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to serving as a "sevak" (servant) of the people and criticized "dynastic parties" for their corruption and deceit, effectively turning Prasad's criticism into an opportunity to reaffirm his dedication to the nation's citizens. This narrative aligns with PM Modi's recent rhetoric, wherein he refers to the people of India as "mere parivarjano" (my family members) in his speeches.

Previously, at a rally in Adilabad, Telangana, PM Modi had addressed Lalu Prasad's remarks by highlighting the widespread affection he receives from the people of India, portraying them as his true family. He emphasized that the 140 crore citizens of the country are his family, reflecting his overarching message of unity and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated a social media campaign titled 'Mein Hoon Modi Ka Parivar' (I am Modi's Family), aiming to engage with the populace of the nation. Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, shared a video lasting over a minute, elucidating the significance of family and elucidating why Prime Minister Modi regards the 1.4 billion citizens of India as his own.

The video outlines Prime Minister Modi's endeavours in ensuring the welfare of the people, showcasing his respect towards them, participating in cultural celebrations such as Rakhi and Diwali, and engaging through the 'Mann ki Baat' program.