AIMIM Chief Imtiaz Jaleel alleged his party's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was attacked by armed goons, injuring supporters. He accused rivals of trying to disrupt their peaceful campaign ahead of the civic polls, vowing to continue.

AIMIM Rally Attacked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra AIMIM Chief Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday alleged that his party's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was attacked by unidentified individuals, leaving several supporters injured.

Speaking to reporters, Jaleel said the AIMIM is contesting the civic elections peacefully and within the constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens. He claimed that despite having official permission and police presence at the rally, 20-25 armed individuals arrived and vandalised vehicles while attacking party workers. "We had permission for our rally. The police were present, but 20-25 goons arrived there with weapons and attacked our people. They attacked our vehicles. Some people were injured. They thought that by resorting to such hooliganism, we would stop our rallies. We completed that rally... We are fighting this election peacefully, according to the rights given to us in a democracy," Jaleel said.

Jaleel Targets Police, Expresses Confidence

Targeting the police administration, Jaleel said attempts to intimidate or prevent AIMIM from campaigning would not succeed, asserting that such opposition had existed earlier as well. He expressed confidence that the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continue to support the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. "We have made it clear to the police department that if they think that by resorting to hooliganism, they can stop us from coming to this area or that area, then these are the same people who were against the Majlis before, and they are the same people today who want to stop us. They want to stop our journey. But we are fully confident that the people of Aurangabad are standing with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen with full strength," Jaleel said.

Blames Political Rivals, Warns of Action

Jaleel alleged that the violence was an attempt to disrupt the election process and warned that while the party would remain peaceful if an FIR is registered and action is taken, it would decide its next course of action if authorities fail to act. He further accused leaders aligned with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP of being uneasy over AIMIM's growing influence, claiming they fear the party could emerge as the largest force in the civic polls. "We know very well that they want to spoil the election... If anyone tries to be crooked, we are also ready to be crooked. There will be no compromise whatsoever. If the police register an FIR and take action, we will remain silent, but if they don't, then we will decide what further action to take... Eknath Shinde's people are worried, and so are the BJP people. They are afraid that the AIMIM is going to emerge as the largest party. That's why they are resorting to all these tactics," he added.

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)