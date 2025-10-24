Congress's Imran Masood clarified that his remarks about Bhagat Singh and Hamas were misinterpreted. He said he never compared the two and that Bhagat Singh was 'the crown of India.' His comments during a Gaza discussion sparked political outrage.

Congress MP Imran Masood has issued a clarification after facing backlash for his recent remarks where he appeared to compare freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The comment, made during a podcast, triggered a political storm, with several leaders accusing him of insulting India’s national heroes.

The comment that sparked controversy

In a podcast discussion about the Gaza conflict and Israel's invasion, Imran Masood was asked whether Hamas could be called a terrorist organisation. Responding emotionally, he said, “Was Bhagat Singh a terrorist as well?”

When pressed further, he added, “They (Hamas) are fighting for their land. Bhagat Singh also fought for his land.” His remark was interpreted by many as drawing a comparison between the revolutionary Bhagat Singh and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by several countries, including India.

Masood further said that 'Bhagat Singh made the supreme sacrifice for his land' and described Israel as an occupier. He stated, “For you, Hamas is a terrorist organisation. I believe Hamas is fighting for its freedom. You are only seeing their 250 hostages but not the 1 lakh people Israel has killed.”

Clarification by Imran Masood

After the video went viral, Masood clarified that his comments were taken out of context. He said he never intended to compare Bhagat Singh with Hamas and that both represented 'completely different narratives.'

"Bhagat Singh cannot be compared with Hamas or anyone else. Every struggle has its own purpose. Bhagat Singh is the crown of our nation; no one can be compared to him," Masood said as reported by Aaj Tak.

He explained that during the podcast, he was discussing the ongoing situation in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there. “I spoke about the fight for land and the pain of people in Gaza. I only said Bhagat Singh inspired people to fight for their land. It was not a comparison,” he clarified.

Masood added, "Even Nelson Mandela was once called a terrorist when he fought against injustice in Africa, but later he was awarded the Peace Prize. These are different narratives and should not be mixed."

Political reactions from BJP and others

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Masood's remarks. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of “insulting freedom fighters” and glorifying terror groups.

“Imran Masood has compared Hamas with Bhagat Singh. This is an insult to all our freedom fighters,” Poonawalla wrote on X. He added, "The Congress and Left have a pattern of undermining our heroes to glorify others. Earlier too, Kanhaiya Kumar compared Bhagat Singh with Lalu Yadav."

Several other BJP leaders demanded an apology from the Congress MP and urged the party’s top leadership to take disciplinary action.

The Israel-Hamas conflict

Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. It was the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

In response, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The war has displaced tens of thousands of civilians and led to severe shortages of food, water, and medical aid. International organisations have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and greater humanitarian access to the region.

Masood appeals for focus on peace

In his statement, Masood said his intention was to highlight the suffering in Gaza and urge the world to work for peace.

"Violence on any side only brings pain. The loss of innocent lives is tragic, whether in Gaza or anywhere else," he said.

He also stressed that Bhagat Singh remains an inspiration for millions of Indians. “He gave his life for India’s freedom. His courage and ideals will always guide us. I have the deepest respect for him,” he added.