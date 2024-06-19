IMD Weather Update: Red alert for East, West Uttar Pradesh, Orange alert for National Capital Delhi; Read more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of alerts due to an anticipated heatwave. A red alert is in effect for West Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20, and for East Uttar Pradesh on June 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20, and for East Uttar Pradesh on June 19, due to an impending heatwave. An orange alert is in place for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Bihar on June 19, as well as for West Uttar Pradesh from June 21-23 and East Uttar Pradesh on June 20. A yellow alert has been declared for Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand on June 19.

In the last 24 hours, severe heatwave conditions were observed in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, and many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Punjab. Some regions in southern Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated areas of Bihar, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Jammu division also experienced extreme heat. Maximum temperatures ranged from 44-46°C, with Orai in West Uttar Pradesh recording the highest temperature of 46.4°C.

Understanding Heatwave Alerts

A red alert signifies a very high likelihood of heat-related illnesses and heat strokes across all age groups. An orange alert indicates a high risk of heat illness for those exposed to the sun for extended periods or engaging in strenuous activities. A yellow alert signals moderate temperatures where vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases should take extra precautions.

Rainfall and Monsoon Advancements

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nicobar Island on Tuesday.

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance further into more areas of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal, and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next two to three days.

Forecast for the Coming Days

Northeastern India: Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal for the next five days. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for these regions, with extremely heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on June 19. Flash flood risk is moderate in these areas for the next 24 hours.

Western and Central India: Moderate rain is likely in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next five days. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from June 19-23 and in Gujarat on June 19.

Southern India: Heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka from June 19-23, in Tamil Nadu on June 19, 22, and 23, and in South Interior Karnataka from June 21-23. North Interior Karnataka may also experience heavy rain on June 22 and 23, with very heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka on June 21 and 22, and in South Interior Karnataka on June 22.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and to stay updated on weather forecasts and alerts issued by the IMD.

