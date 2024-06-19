Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi court denies bail to Arvind Kejriwal; extends custody by two weeks till July 3rd in liquor policy case

    On June 5, a Delhi court had rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea for temporary release on medical grounds in the ongoing legal proceedings

    Delhi court denies bail to Arvind Kejriwal; extends custody by two weeks till July 3rd in liquor policy case ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    On June 5, a Delhi court rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea for interim bail on medical grounds in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct excise scam. The court, during proceedings on Wednesday, extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 3 while hearing his bail application.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that the case hinges on Kejriwal's alleged involvement. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju clarified that allegations of Kejriwal demanding a bribe of Rs 100 crore were raised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), not the ED.

    Kejriwal's legal counsel countered, stating that despite multiple chargesheets, he had not been named as an accused. They highlighted that several arrests were made in earlier stages of the case without implicating Kejriwal.

    ALSO READ: 'Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks

    Earlier, the court had postponed the hearing at the ED's request for time to file a response. During subsequent proceedings, the judge addressed an application by Kejriwal seeking permission for his wife to participate in the medical board assessment via video conference. The judge instructed jail authorities to respond to this request and scheduled further consideration for Saturday.

    When the ED requested another adjournment until June 25, the judge emphasized that he would prioritize Kejriwal's convenience over the probe agency's. The judge asserted that since Kejriwal is in judicial custody, the ED has no jurisdiction over his logistical arrangements.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 3:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks ATG

    'Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks

    Karnataka Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until September 15 gcw

    Karnataka: Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until Sept 15

    Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena writes to PM Narendra Modi; says will go on hunger strike from June 21 ATG

    Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena writes to PM Narendra Modi; says will go on hunger strike from June 21

    Union Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman kicks off preparation, Krishna Byre Gowda to attend pre-budget meeting

    Union Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman kicks off preparation, Krishna Byre Gowda to attend pre-budget meeting

    Mumbai shocker Dead mouse found in Hershey's chocolate syrup, outrage forces company to respond (WATCH) snt

    Mumbai SHOCKER! Dead mouse found in Hershey's chocolate syrup, outrage forces company to respond (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Same Sex Marriage: 7 countries that legalized Gay marriage ATG

    Same Sex Marriage: 7 countries that legalized Gay marriage

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation RBA

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21 RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21

    Ooty to Ladakh: 7 coldest places to visit in India during Summer RBA EAI

    Ooty to Ladakh: 7 coldest places to visit in India during Summer

    Football 'Don't need to commit to 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi drops bombshell ahead of Copa America 2024 osf

    'Don't need to commit to 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi drops bombshell ahead of Copa America 2024

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon