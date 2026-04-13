The IMD will announce the long-range forecast for the Southwest Monsoon 2026 in a press conference on April 13. Meanwhile, recent Western Disturbances have caused hailstorms and a cold wave in northwest India, prompting a travel advisory.

IMD to Announce Monsoon 2026 Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a press conference on the "Long Range Forecast of Southwest Monsoon 2026" at Mahika Hall, Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, on April 13.

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According to an official release, the press conference will focus on the long-range forecast of the Southwest Monsoon seasonal rainfall (June-September) for 2026 and will be held at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Lodhi Road, in the national capital. "The India Meteorological Department will conduct a press conference on the Long- Range Forecast of Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June-September) rainfall during 2026 at the Mahika Hall, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 on Monday, the 13th April, 2026, at 1600 Hrs. IST. Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, will address the press conference in the presence of Dr. M. Mohapatra, DGM, IMD," the release said.

It further added that representatives from print and electronic media have been invited to attend the briefing and provide wide coverage of the event. "All the print and electronic media colleagues are requested to make it convenient to attend the press conference and provide wide coverage of the event," the release stated.

Adverse Weather Hits Northwest India

Earlier, the IMD had also forecast that two successive Western Disturbances are likely to affect northwest India during the week, with peak activity expected on April 3-4 and again on April 7. Hailstorms are anticipated across the northwest parts of the region, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Kashmir Valley on April 3 and 4.

A sudden cold wave has also gripped Rajouri and the wider Pir Panjal region following continuous heavy rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and harsh weather conditions in the area. In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration has issued an advisory urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in hilly and vulnerable areas. (ANI)