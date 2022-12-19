IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details

Tamil Nadu also witnessed a significant amount of rain last week as a result of Cyclone Mandous. In the high-altitude Nilgiris district, heavy rains on December 13 disrupted daily life, and rail services were negatively impacted by rocks and trees that fell onto the tracks.

The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Tamil Nadu is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall from December 19. According to IMD Tamil Nadu, scattered thunderstorms and lighting are anticipated to accompany light to heavy rain in a few locations.

The IMD also predicted that on December 21, heavy rains are expected in a few isolated locations over the Tamil Nadu districts of Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.

On December 20 and 21, significant rain is expected to fall over south Tamil Nadu, IMD reported. Over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area as well as in a few scattered locations in the interior of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur.

The regional weather office has also forecast isolated areas of heavy rain on December 22 over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal districts of Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu.

Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees C and 24-25 degree C respectively.

Chennai and other adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu had received heavy to very heavy rain due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal during the previous week. Many water bodies, including the Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai, were overflowing due to a heavy influx of water.