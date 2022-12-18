Maha winter session to begin on Dec 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar, "The opposition will target the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on agrarian distress and the loss of investment projects during the legislature's winter session."

While addressing the press ahead of the winter session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar said that the Opposition would corner the Shinde-led-Maharashtra government on agrarian distress and the state's loss of investment projects on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He also said that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would attend the state legislature's winter session, which will begin on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Nagpur.

Uddhav Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, did not attend the state legislature's monsoon session in Mumbai. While responding to the question, Pawar said, "Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of Maharashtra legislature).

Previously, after announcing his decision to resign as chief minister in June of this year, Thackeray also announced he would resign as a member of the state legislature's Upper House.

Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed after a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against the party leadership.

Later, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was appointed deputy.

Pawar said that the Opposition had unanimously decided to boycott the traditional tea party hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later that day.

Other issues, such as state Governor B S Koshyari's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and the simmering border dispute with Karnataka, are likely to dominate the winter session.

Pawar's Legislative Council counterparts, Ambadas Danve (Shiv Sena UBT), Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, senior Nationalist Congress Party leaders, and state Congress president Nana Patole were also present.

"The (Shinde) government has been in power for nearly six months, but it has not been able to fulfil the people's expectations," Pawar continued.

Aiming at the state government over the border dispute with Karnataka, Pawar claimed that CM Shinde could not present the case as aggressively as his Karnataka counterpart Basavraj Bommai.

In a show of strength, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprised of the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marched in Mumbai on Saturday, primarily to protest the insult meted out to the icons.

(With inputs from PTI)

