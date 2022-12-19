Assam: Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kangkan Kumar Nath, the girls were rescued in the last ten days after complaints were received at numerous police stations across the district.

According to the senior police officer, at least six minor girls from Assam have been rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in various parts of the country.

On Sunday, the officer said, "On December 8, the first FIR was reported at Diphu police station. Taking action on it, we rescued a 16-year-old girl from Fatehabad, Haryana and arrested one human trafficker.

Four FIRs were then filed, promoting the Bokajan police station to initiate a rescue action for the girls, according to Nath.

He said three girls had been saved, including two from Bokajan railway station, one from Tinsukia and Dimapur in Nagaland. Additionally, a 14-year-old girl was rescued from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

According to the police officer, "After registering the FIR at Bakalia police station on December 10, we learnt that the kid was sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Jhunjhunu for marriage with a 33-year-old guy." Additionally, the officer said they registered an FIR at Bakalia police station on December 10."

She was rescued after a team from the Karbi Anglong Police travelled to Rajasthan and received assistance from the Rajasthan Police and other organisations. Nath added that two persons, including a woman, have been arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)

