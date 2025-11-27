IMD predicts a cold wave in Punjab and a cyclone-like situation in Rajasthan. While northwest India sees no major changes, a red alert for heavy rain is issued for Tamil Nadu and Kerala for Nov 28-29 due to a Bay of Bengal depression.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday that cold wave conditions would prevail in parts of Punjab, according to IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar. The IMD scientist provided weather updates for various regions of the country, stating that due to a western disturbance over central Pakistan and nearby areas, a cyclone-like situation is developing in southwest Rajasthan. However, the IMD Scientist does not anticipate any significant changes in the weather for northwest India.

"... In northwest India, a pattern of western disturbance lies over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, creating a cyclone-like situation in southwest Rajasthan. We are not expecting any significant change in northwest India. The weather has risen by over 2 degrees in the northwest during the last two days... Overall, no rainfall or snowfall is expected over the Himalayan region over the next 7 days, though slight rainfall may occur in Rajasthan over the next 2 days," Kumar told ANI.

Rainfall Alert for Southern India

For Southern India, IMD scientists said that due to a slight depression over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and a red alert has been issued for November 28 and 29. "Temperatures will remain steady, then drop gradually by 2 degrees later... At present, cold wave conditions are prevailing in some parts of Punjab. With a slight depression over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and a red alert has been issued for 28 and 29 November...," added Kumar.

Fluctuating Temperatures in Ranchi

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, issued a weather update, forecasting fluctuating temperatures in the state over the next few days. Director, IMD Ranchi, Abhishek Anand said, "The temperature may fall by another 1.5 degrees by tomorrow morning. However, it is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees again in the next 2-3 days."

He explained that the temperature variations are linked to two weather systems developing in the southern Bay of Bengal near the Indian Ocean. "One of these systems is in Northeast Indonesia, where it has intensified into the Senyar cyclonic storm. Additionally, a low-pressure system has formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, which may intensify within the next 24 hours," Anand added.

Authorities have urged residents to stay updated with weather advisories, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall or strong winds.

The IMD continues to monitor cyclonic developments closely and will issue timely warnings if necessary. (ANI)