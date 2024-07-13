Danger strikes on Saturdays: Snake bites UP man for seventh time in 40 days; investigation team formed

In order to solve this rather peculiar case, a three-doctor investigation team has been assembled. "We thought it wise to have a team to ensure that the case is investigated to the later detail, after which the public will be informed," said Giri.

A 24-year old man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur was bitten by a snake for the seventh time in 40 days. The man who is identified as Vikas Dubey has appealed to the authorities for financial support since the costs of treatment are beyond him.

Speaking to a news agency, the Chief Medical Officer, Rajiv Nayan Giri, said, "The victim went to the Collectorate and said that he had to spend a lot of money to treat the snake bites and requested the authorities to help him financially I told him to go to a government hospital where anti-snake venom is provided free of cost."

Giri further noted the unusual pattern of the snake bites, mentioning that Vikas Dubey has been bitten every Saturday.

"It is very strange that a person is bitten by a snake every Saturday. We still need to verify if it is indeed a snake that is biting him. Additionally, we need to assess the competence of the doctor treating him. The consistency of the bites, the quick recovery, and the repeated admissions to the same hospital are all peculiar," he said.

In order to solve this rather peculiar case, a three-doctor investigation team has been assembled. "We thought it wise to have a team to ensure that the case is investigated to the later detail, after which the public will be informed," said Giri.

The officials said that every time Vikas Dubey was bitten, he was rushed to the hospital and was treated and was up again.

