    Assam flood: Death toll rises to 90 as situation remains grim; check details

    The ASDMA flood report also said that five people met their watery graves in a boat accident in Goalpara district. Also, one person was reported to have drowned in the flood in Nagaon and Jorhat district each. The above occurrences have contributed to raising the death toll in the state to 90.

    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    The flood havoc in Assam is still underway and claiming lives; the latest toll figure released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) puts it at 90. On Friday, seven more people were killed in the state, which indicates the continuation of the critical situation. The ASDMA flood report also said that five people met their watery graves in a boat accident in Goalpara district. Also, one person was reported to have drowned in the flood in Nagaon and Jorhat district each. The above occurrences have contributed to raising the death toll in the state to 90.

    While there has been marginal improvement in the flood situation, the impact remains staggering: more than 12. Around 33 lakh people in 24 districts are still affected by the flood. At present 2406 villages in 75 revenue circles are flooded and about 32924 are affected. 32 hectares of cropped area.

    These districts are Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta and many more. Dhubri district is on the top list with 3,18,326 affected people, Cachar with 1,48,609 and Golaghat with 95,277 affected people.

    While some of the rivers have shown decrease in water level, the situation in Brahmaputra River remains alarming as it is still flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat and Tezpur. Likewise, other rivers such as Burhidihing, Disang, and Kushiyara are also rising dangerously high.

    There are some relief efforts currently with in excess of 2. Out of the total 95 lakh people have been shifted to 316 relief camps and distribution centers opened in the flood affected districts. The report of ASDMA also described the effect of the calamity on the wild life where 6,67,175 animals were marred by floods. Unfortunately, the Kaziranga National Park has confirmed that 180 wild animals have drowned and other related accidents, out of which 10 were rhinos.

    Kaziranga National Park’s Field Director Sonali Ghosh expressed her concern over the incident and said that operations to save the trapped animals are being carried out. Nevertheless, park authorities and the forest department have managed to rescue 135 animals, two rhino calves, and two elephant calves especially within the past one year.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
