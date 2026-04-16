The IMD has warned of an intense heatwave across Maharashtra, with hot and humid conditions expected in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan. Authorities have urged citizens to take necessary precautions amid the rising temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of an intense heatwave across several regions of Maharashtra over the next few days, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre to urge citizens to take necessary precautions, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Temperatures are likely to rise significantly in multiple parts of the state during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in central Maharashtra between April 15 and 18, in Marathwada between April 16 and 18, in Vidarbha between April 15 and 19, and in Konkan between April 15 and 17 at isolated places. Authorities have appealed to residents to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions during the heatwave conditions.

Wider Heatwave and Weather Alerts Across India

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD morning bulletin forecasted changing weather conditions across several parts of the country. It issued a hot and humid weather warning for several parts of the country, saying that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan, and Jharkhand between April 15 and 20, with varying peak periods across these regions.

Forecast for Northeast India

Meanwhile, in Northeast India, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between April 15 and 18. Heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas during this period.

Forecast for Northwest India

In Northwest India, rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, with thunderstorms and strong winds. Hailstorms are also likely in parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Forecast for East India

East India anticipates scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha at various phases from April 15 to 20.

Forecast for South India

In South India, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Interior and Coastal Karnataka between April 15 and 18.

The IMD has advised people to stay alert as weather conditions may vary across regions.