The IMD issued a widespread rainfall warning for the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast for multiple states. Odisha is expected to witness the most severe weather, with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a widespread rainfall warning for several parts of the country over the next 24 hours, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states and isolated spells of extremely heavy rain over Odisha. According to the IMD's latest weather bulletin, the warning will remain valid until 8:30 AM IST on August 8. The department has advised residents and local authorities in the affected regions to remain alert as intense monsoon activity is expected to continue.

Odisha is likely to witness the most severe weather, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated extremely heavy rainfall. The state has been experiencing active monsoon conditions in recent days, raising concerns over waterlogging, flooding in low-lying areas and disruption to normal life if rainfall intensifies further.

Alerts in Other States

The weather office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Keralam and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours. In addition, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across a large part of the country. The list includes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh.

Strengthening Weather Monitoring

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is implementing an X-Band Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) project at Pulpally in Keralam's Wayanad district to strengthen weather monitoring and enhance the timely dissemination of warnings for extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and cloudburst-like situations. (ANI)