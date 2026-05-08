The IMD predicts a new spell of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh from May 11-14. A yellow alert has been issued for May 12 in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi due to an incoming western disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast a fresh spell of rain, thunderstorms and hailstorm activity across several parts of Himachal Pradesh from May 11 to May 14 under the influence of a western disturbance, issuing a yellow alert for multiple districts on May 12.

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Recent Weather Conditions

A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said that during the last 24 hours, light rainfall was mainly recorded in Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, while isolated thunderstorms were also witnessed in parts of Kullu and Shimla.

"During the last 24 hours, light rainfall was mainly reported in Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Along with this, thunderstorms were reported at one or two places in Kullu and Shimla districts," the scientist said.

Forecast for May 8-14

The IMD said that on May 8, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur and the upper reaches of Shimla district.

"On May 9 and 10, weather across the state is expected to remain largely clear," Sharma said.

However, he added that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from May 10 onward, with its impact becoming more prominent between May 11 and May 14. "The main rain activity will begin from the daytime of May 11 and continue till around May 14, during which many parts of the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall," the scientist said.

Yellow Alert and Hailstorm Warning

According to the IMD, on May 11, isolated light rainfall may occur in the plains districts of Una and Bilaspur, while several middle and higher hill districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain. The department has also warned of hailstorm activity on May 12 in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

"Keeping this in view, a hailstorm alert has been issued for several districts on May 12," Sharma said. A yellow alert has also been issued for gusty winds along with thunderstorms and lightning in Una, Bilaspur and adjoining middle hill regions.

Temperature Analysis

The IMD said Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at around 30 degrees Celsius, while Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature.

"Some pockets have recorded temperatures two to five degrees below normal. However, as the weather clears on May 9 and 10, daytime temperatures may gradually rise. Once rain activity resumes from May 11, temperatures in the middle and higher hill regions are again likely to fall and remain below normal," the scientist added.

May Rainfall Statistics

The department further said that Himachal Pradesh has so far recorded 12 per cent excess rainfall during May.

"Only Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts have recorded below normal rainfall, while all other districts have received normal or above normal rainfall," the scientist said. (ANI)