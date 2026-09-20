The final procession of the Vinayagar festival is underway in Chennai with thousands of devotees. Over 18,500 security personnel have been deployed to ensure a safe immersion, with cranes, boats, and swimmers on standby at designated points.

Vinayagar idol immersion is underway at Pattinapakkam-Srinivasapuram in Chennai on Sunday as devotees participate in the final procession of the festival amid elaborate security and safety arrangements.

Extensive Security and Safety Arrangements

The Chennai Police and Greater Chennai Corporation have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the immersion, with around 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 Home Guards deployed across the city for security and traffic management.

At Pattinapakkam, temporary police control rooms and assistance centres have been established. Cranes, boats, ambulances, fire tenders, trained swimmers and other emergency-response equipment have also been kept ready at the designated immersion points.

Watchtowers, drone surveillance and police patrols are being used to monitor crowds and prevent any untoward incident.

Official Guidelines and Heightened Vigilance

Officials are also closely monitoring the movement of devotees and vehicles as idols are taken along designated routes towards immersion points. The heightened security comes days after an incident during a Vinayagar procession in Chennai's Ramapuram area.

Ahead of the festival, the Greater Chennai Police had also issued guidelines for idol installation and immersion, including restrictions on procession routes, authorised vehicles, idol height and the use of fireworks. Organisers were directed to obtain necessary permissions and follow approved routes for immersion.

Environmental Regulations for Immersion

The immersion arrangements this year have also been subject to environmental scrutiny. On September 18, the National Green Tribunal's Southern Bench directed authorities to obtain clearance from the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority before permitting idol immersion at coastal locations covered by coastal regulations. The order has implications for sites including Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai.

The Greater Chennai Police had identified designated immersion points and made arrangements in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation and other departments. Police have instructed organisers to transport idols only along permitted routes and immerse them only at designated locations. Corporation personnel are assisting with civic arrangements and maintaining cleanliness around the immersion areas. (ANI)