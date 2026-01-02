Maulana Sajid Rashidi condemns Devkinandan Thakur’s remarks on SRK, praises actors’ charity, and calls for action. He also urges balance in addressing violence against minorities in India and Bangladesh.

The All India Imam Association President, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, demanded action against Devkinandan Thakur for his remarks on Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman in his co-owned KKR team. Rashidi also emphasised that sports and films transcend borders and praised Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their charitable work. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Shah Rukh Khan bought a player, and there are no borders in sports and films... Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are actors who do the most charity... The government must take action against Devkinandan Thakur."

On Bangladesh unrest, Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi said, "... We are condemning Bangladesh violence against Hindus, but why don't we talk about the targeted attacks on Muslims in our country... Muslims are quiet now, but what if they stand against these attacks..."

Devkinandan Thakur's Criticism of Shah Rukh Khan

Rashidi's remarks came after Devkinandan Thakur criticised Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of a Bangladesh player in his co-owned KKR team for the IPL. He sent sharp comments against the Bollywood actor and the management of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking to ANI, Devkinandan Thakur stated that Hindus in Bangladesh were facing extreme atrocities. "In Bangladesh, Hindus are being brutally murdered, their homes are being burned, and their sisters and daughters are being raped. After witnessing such brutal killings, how can someone be so heartless, especially someone who calls himself the owner of a team? How can he be so cruel as to include a cricketer from that very country in his team?"

Thakur referred to the KKR owner's background, saying, "This country made you a hero, a superstar, and gave you so much power that you own a cricket team. What were you before? You worked in a TV serial, earning Rs 500-1000 a day." He further added that the Hindu community had supported him and questioned how that "debt" was being repaid.

He clarified that these remarks were not driven by personal animosity, saying, "I have never met Shah Rukh Khan. I don't know him. I've only seen his posters. I don't watch films. I don't do things that corrupt the character of the world." He added, "I am a Hindu religious leader, and Hindus are being killed. Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and you have brought in a Bangladeshi cricketer in your team?"

Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

This comes after tensions surrounding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh have been heightened. Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, another Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Many protests broke out across the country, calling for strict action against the neighbouring country.

