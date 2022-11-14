Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As air quality improves in Delhi, officials lift ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles

    Delhi government will on Monday call for a meeting to decide whether the curbs should continue or not. Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban's purview.

    As air quality in Delhi improved by a margin, the state government lifted the ban on BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles from Monday (November 14) morning.

    The transport department of the Delhi government, on the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), had banned the operation of BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles due to the increase in pollution levels.

    In its order, the transport department said, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP, there will be a restriction on playing BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

    "The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been stable for the last few days and no new order has been issued regarding this ban, so it will not be effective from tomorrow. We're monitoring the situation. If there is an increase in AQI, we'll review the situation," an official of the transport department said.

    However, officials said Delhi government would call for a meeting on Monday to decide whether the curbs should continue or not. Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban's purview.

    Delhi's air quality improved a little on Monday, but remained in the 'very poor' category. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, Delhi's overall AQI was at 309 on Monday. Noida's AQI was at 344 and Gurugram's AQI touched the 'poor' category at 290.

