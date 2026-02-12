An IIT Roorkee student, Ashish Shukla, drowned in the Ganga Canal in Haridwar. A large-scale search operation by SDRF, NDRF, and police is underway. In a separate case in Greater Noida, two were arrested after a man died in a car accident.

IIT Roorkee Student Drowns in Ganga Canal

A student, identified as Ashish Shukla, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, drowned in the Ganga Canal late Wednesday evening. SDRF and local police are conducting a search operation as the water flow remains strong, police said.

SP Rural Roorkee, Shekhar Chandra Suyal, explained that the student had reportedly gone to the canal banks near the Municipal Corporation Bridge with a group of 4-5 friends. After he fell into the river, the other students attempted to save him but were unsuccessful. "This incident occurred yesterday late in the evening. At around 6 o'clock, we received information that 4-5 students from IIT Roorkee were sitting on the riverbank. One student, named Ashish Shukla, went into the river's flow. Other students attempted to save him but were unable to do so. Upon receiving the information, the SDRF and local police teams began a search operation. Later in the night, we received support from the NDRF, and the search is still ongoing," he said, adding that they have not achieved any success so far, as the water flow remains strong.

The Water Police, SDRF, and NDRF are currently searching for the student in the Ganga River. Further details are awaited.

2 Arrested After Man Dies in Greater Noida Car Accident

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car broke through the boundary of a drain and fell into water near the Sector-150 intersection under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida on the night of January 16-17.

Following the incident, the victim's family alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled for two hours. Two people have been arrested by the Noida Police in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, police added.

Following a complaint from the victim's family regarding the incident, the Greater Noida Police immediately registered an FIR under the relevant sections of law. (ANI)