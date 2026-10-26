IIT Mandi has launched the Science on Wheels program in Himachal Pradesh to provide hands-on STEM education to students in 50 schools, covering topics like robotics, space technology, and sustainability to foster critical scientific thinking.

IIT Mandi Launches Science on Wheels Initiative

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-supported ‘Science on Wheels’ initiative to promote hands-on science education among students in 50 schools across Himachal Pradesh. Developed in collaboration with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, the mobile science education programme aims to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical experimentation for students from Classes 6 to 12.

Expanding Access to Practical Science Education

Following successful rollouts in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the initiative has now been extended to Himachal Pradesh, where it will cover schools in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra. Each school visit will feature an intensive six-hour programme, offering students interactive learning experiences in space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration. The initiative is designed to encourage scientific curiosity, critical thinking and experiential learning among schoolchildren.

Program Highlights and Collaboration

The programme was inaugurated by IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera at the IIT Mandi Campus School. A major highlight of the launch was a live hydro-rocket demonstration, which illustrated scientific principles such as force, pressure and motion through a practical experiment. The initiative is being led by Rucha Joshi of Plaksha University, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and the IDYM Foundation, which is associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Supported by the DST, the programme seeks to make science education more accessible and engaging for students, particularly by providing exposure to experiments and technology-based activities that may not be readily available in conventional classrooms. Through its mobile outreach model, ‘Science on Wheels’ aims to strengthen scientific awareness among school students and inspire them to explore science, technology and innovation through practical learning. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)