Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a regime change to establish a Left-wing system, vowing to defend the Constitution and challenging the opposition's political stance on streets versus Parliament battles.

Fadnavis Alleges Conspiracy Against Constitution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that under Gandhi’s leadership, attempts are being made to target democracy, undermine the Indian Constitution, and orchestrate a "regime change" aimed at establishing an extreme Left-wing system in the country. Addressing a gathering, Fadnavis responded strongly to Gandhi’s remarks regarding taking political battles to the streets, asserting that the fight will be fought in Parliament as long as the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar stands.

"We have gathered against Rahul Gandhi and his associates, who are targeting democracy and attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi, you said that the battle will now be fought not in Parliament but on the streets. However, as long as Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution exists, the battle will be fought in Parliament, not on the streets," Fadnavis said.

Ruling Alliance Ready to Counter Opposition

The Chief Minister further asserted that the ruling alliance is fully prepared to take to the streets if challenged. "We are also ready to come onto the streets. If you bring 100 people, we will bring 100. If you bring 1,000, we will bring one lakh. If you bring one lakh, we will bring one crore. This fight is not for the BJP. This fight is for the Constitution of the country," he said.

Accusing Gandhi of working toward dismantling constitutional institutions, Fadnavis drew parallels with recent political upheavals in neighbouring nations. "Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, they are talking about regime change. The system means the Indian Constitution and the institutions established under it. They want to change these institutions. They want to bring in an extreme Left-wing system, similar to what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. Attempts to introduce such a Left-wing system are underway under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Rahul Gandhi is the main person behind this... Rahul Gandhi, if you attempt to burn the Constitution, your own hands will get burnt," Fadnavis warned.

Addressing Voter Roll Allegations

Addressing allegations raised regarding the revision of electoral rolls, the Chief Minister dismissed claims of voter suppression, emphasising that names of deceased persons were rightfully deleted and illegal immigrants would not be allowed to vote. "We have all come onto the streets to save the Constitution. Three crore names have been removed because those people have passed away and gone to heaven. Now Rahul Gandhi wants their votes to be brought back. Perhaps he wants those deceased souls to return because he expects them to vote for him. As Bangladeshis are being removed, they want to give them voting rights and steal the majority. But whatever happens, we will not allow Bangladeshis to stay in India or cast their votes," he stated.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over its shifting stance on election outcomes, Fadnavis questioned why the opposition only raises doubts when the BJP emerges victorious. "When the SIR was conducted in Kerala, how did Congress win there? Wherever we win, they claim democracy is in danger. Rahul Gandhi is playing a game of running away after losing. Yeh public sab jaanti hai — the public knows everything," he said.

Calling for heightened vigilance against foreign narratives, Fadnavis added: "If we do not remain alert, Rahul Gandhi has brought an international conspiracy. We must continue this fight until Rahul Gandhi's anti-democratic thinking is eliminated." (ANI)

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