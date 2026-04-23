IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti voted, highlighting education and health for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Stars Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar also participated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections amid massive security arrangements.

IIT Madras Director Emphasises 'Viksit Bharat' Goal After Voting

IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti exercised his franchise on Thursday at a polling station in Chennai's Mylapore during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Veezhinathan Kamakoti emphasised the "Viksit Bharat 2047" goal, with a primary focus on education and healthcare.

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The IIT Madras Director remarked that Tamil Nadu has been performing well and should continue to treat education and healthcare as the highest priorities. Speaking to ANI, Veezhinathan Kamakoti said, "We have 21 years for Viksit Bharat 2047, which is very important. All the governments and states have to fine-tune themselves... Education and health are very important priorities. We have been doing well as a state, and I am sure we will continue this great job, and we will offer the best in terms of these 2, the highest priority."

Megastar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Megastar Rajinikanth arrived at polling booth number 237 at Stella Maris College in Chennai to cast his vote as polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway.

The actor was seen reaching the polling station to cast his vote.

After casting his vote, the megastar showed his inked finger.

Heavy Security Deployed for Polling

As the polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly began, approximately 1.47 lakh personnel, including police, paramilitary forces, fire and rescue services, forest department staff, prison department personnel, retired military personnel, and home guards, have been assigned to election security duties.

About 23,000 paramilitary personnel from 295 companies have arrived in Tamil Nadu and are actively engaged in security operations, according to police.

Apart from the police and paramilitary forces, around 20,000 retired army personnel, retired police officers, and retired forest guards have also been engaged in election security work.

On polling day, special task force personnel will patrol the state in 514 vehicles. They are tasked with responding swiftly to any disturbances and ensuring that law and order are maintained, the police said.

Polling is being held across Tamil Nadu as part of the ongoing Assembly elections, with several prominent personalities participating in the democratic process. Actor S Ajith Kumar cast his vote at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, as several prominent personalities joined voters across the state in the electoral process.

Over 5.73 Crore Voters to Decide Fate

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters.

The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

Three-Way Contest Expected as Polling Concludes

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.