Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IIT Kanpur professor dies of cardiac arrest while giving speech at alumni meet

    A 55-year-old senior professor of IIT Kanpur died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while giving a speech at the university. One of his last words to the students was, "Take care of your health."

    IIT Kanpur professor dies of cardiac arrest while giving speech at alumni meet gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    A prominent IIT-Kanpur professor passed away after going into cardiac arrest while giving a talk at the institute's alumni reunion. Sameer Khandekar, 53, reportedly passed out on the dais on Friday while addressing the crowd, according to institution officials. The head of the mechanical engineering department and dean of student affairs, Khandekar was brought to the hospital right away and was pronounced dead when they arrived.

    It is said that Khandekar had a high cholesterol diagnosis around five years ago. Khandekar was talking about ways to maintain good health and one of his last words to the students was, "Take care of your health." He experienced intense chest discomfort and began to perspire heavily while giving a lecture, as per the account of Abhay Karandikar, the former director of IIT-Kanpur.  After some time, the professor's face began to sweat and collapsed on the stage.

    Also Read | Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers

    Before anyone could make sense of what was happening, he collapsed on the stage, Karandikar added. Karandikar also expressed grief at the untimely passing of Khandekar, whom he praised as a superb researcher and teacher. He said the body has been kept at the IIT-Kanpur’s health centre and final rites would be performed only after the arrival of his only son Pravah Khandekar who is studying at Cambridge University. 

    He is survived by his parents, his wife and son. Born in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Khandekar did his B.Tech from IIT Kanpur and he went to Germany for his PhD. In 2004, he joined IIT Kanpur as an assistant professor, after which he became an associate professor.

    Also Read | 'Touchdown of a new Air India...' Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-631 December 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-631 December 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams reversal of Hijab ban in Karnataka vkp

    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams revoke of Hijab ban in Karnataka

    Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers anr

    Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka vkp

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    Kerala news live 24 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Sabarimala rush continues; Over 97,000 devotees reached shrine yesterday alone

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya set to return for Afghanistan T20Is and IPL 2024 after recovering from ankle injury osf

    Hardik Pandya set to return for Afghanistan T20Is and IPL 2024 after recovering from ankle injury

    Indian flagged crude oil tanker hit by drone in Red Sea US claims 15th attack on Merchant ship since October 17 gcw

    Indian-flagged crude oil tanker hit by drone in Red Sea

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-631 December 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-631 December 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa dominates Mohun Bagan Super Giants with 4-1 victory at the Salt Lake stadium osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa dominates Mohun Bagan Super Giants with 4-1 victory at the Salt Lake stadium

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon