IIT Delhi mourns the death of MSc student Rishikesh Kumar and will form an external inquiry committee to probe the incident. An external ombudsperson will also be appointed to address unresolved student grievances, the institute announced.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Tuesday expressed its "profound sorrow and deep shock" at the demise of Rishikesh Kumar, an MSc student at the Institute, and said an external inquiry committee will be constituted to probe the circumstances leading to the tragic death.

In a detailed press release, IIT Delhi said an external ombudsperson is proposed to be appointed to address student grievances that remain unresolved through the existing internal mechanisms. The institute said student welfare and mental well-being remain an absolute priority for it "IIT Delhi expresses its profound sorrow and deep shock at the tragic demise of Shri Rishikesh Kumar, an M.Sc. student at the Institute. The Institute stands with his family and friends in this moment of immense grief," the release said.

It said a condolence meeting was held on August 24, 2026 to mourn his untimely demise. IIT Delhi said it is also extending financial support to his family through contributions from faculty, students and staff.

Student's background and health history

"Rishikesh Kumar joined IIT Delhi in July 2025 and was residing in a hostel on campus. He was an academically bright student. Following concerns raised by fellow students a few days after the Holi festivities earlier this year, he was immediately referred to the IIT Delhi Hospital through the Institute ambulance. He was assessed and supported by the Institute Psychiatrist, following which his family informed that they want to take him to a specialised hospital. Thereafter, he underwent approximately one month of inpatient treatment at the specialised hospital before being discharged," the release said.

"The student subsequently requested withdrawal from the second semester (Jan-May 2026), which was approved by the Institute. In July 2026, his health records were reviewed, and medical advice was again given that he should continue to remain under parental supervision. He was provided counselling and treatment support by the Institute counsellor/doctor in both July and August 2026. His request for withdrawal from the third semester (July-Nov 2026) was also approved by the Institute," it added.

Institute's mental health support systems

The release said that IIT Delhi has been consistently strengthening its mental health support systems and remains firmly committed to ensuring that students have access to timely, professional and comprehensive care.

"The Institute currently provides access to empanelled counsellors, with the costs reimbursed by the Institute, along with 15 on-campus counsellors and one full-time psychiatrist and two part-time psychiatrists (one each from AIIMS and VIMHANS). All treatment costs are borne by the Institute," the release said.

External Inquiry Committee and Ombudsperson announced

"At the same time, the Institute recognises that every such tragic incident requires a thorough and independent examination. IIT Delhi is therefore constituting an external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. The Institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems," the release said.

The Institute invited students to come forward with their suggestions and concerns. "An external ombudsperson is proposed to be appointed to address student grievances that remain unresolved through the existing internal mechanisms. The Institute further invites students to come forward with their suggestions and concerns so that the Institute can continuously improve its systems and create a safer, more responsive and supportive campus environment," the release said.

"Student welfare and mental well-being remain an absolute priority for IIT Delhi. The Institute is committed to treating students as active stakeholders and to taking proactive, sustained and measurable steps to safeguard their academic welfare and mental health," it added.

The Institute said it will continue to strengthen its systems and take all necessary measures to ensure that students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey.

Student protests lead to action

Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. Rishikesh's death had triggered protests on the IIT Delhi campus, with students demanding a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Monday, IIT Delhi constituted a five-member External Inquiry Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death. According to IIT sources, the committee includes former Uttarakhand Director General of Police and IIT Delhi alumnus Ashok Kumar and AIIMS New Delhi's Department of Psychiatry head Prof Pratap Sharma, among others. The committee was constituted a day after hundreds of students gathered on the campus to demand an inquiry into Rishikesh's death. The family's allegations regarding the circumstances that allegedly led to his distress are expected to form part of the broader questions surrounding the incident and the demand for an independent inquiry. (ANI)