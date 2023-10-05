Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IIT Bombay teachers criticize fine on student protesting over 'veg-table'; check details

    Other professors and students have also expressed their dissatisfaction with these developments, contending that government spaces should not endorse segregation based on dietary choices.

    IIT Bombay teachers criticize fine on student protesting over 'veg-table'; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    A decision by IIT Bombay to allocate separate tables for vegetarian students in one of its messes, along with imposing a fine on a protesting student, has ignited controversy within the institute. Some of the faculty members at IIT Bombay expressed strong disapproval of these actions.

    Assistant Professor Anupam Guha from the Ashank Desai Centre for Policy Studies at the institute criticized the fine imposed on the protesting student, describing it as "disgraceful." He emphasized the importance of academics speaking out against such measures.

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates

    Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 10,000 was levied on a student by the mess council of hostels 12, 13, and 14, which includes four professors and three student representatives. Professor Suryakant Waghmore from the department of humanities and social sciences joined in the criticism, stating that the concept of "Bhartiya vegetarianism of purity and segregation" is a societal ailment that needs to be treated, not institutionalized.

    In a column published earlier, Waghmore highlighted the connection between vegetarianism's purity ideals and the caste system's influence on food preferences in India. Guha had previously criticized the decision on September 28, calling the segregation of spaces based on food "irrational" and rooted in caste-based purity-pollution practices.

    Other professors and students have also expressed their dissatisfaction with these developments, contending that government spaces should not endorse segregation based on dietary choices. They argue that eating non-vegetarian food is neither a crime nor illegal, and such decisions would not withstand legal scrutiny.

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    The mess council imposed the fine on a student who protested against the designation of specific tables for vegetarian-only meals. The controversy erupted when the student, accompanied by a few others, protested by consuming non-vegetarian food at the segregated tables on September 28.

    The mess council cited "unruly behavior" and "violation of mess norms" as the reasons for the fine and indicated plans to take disciplinary action against two more students once their identities are confirmed. The institute's administration has yet to comment on the issue.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates AJR

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates

    Rajasthan Election 2023 In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh AJR

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins anr

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings rkn

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings

    Recent Stories

    Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal starrer goes on floors today rkn

    Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal starrer goes on floors today

    Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets ATG

    Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave' RKK

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

    Debunking 7 common myths surrounding mental health SHG

    Debunking 7 common myths surrounding mental health

    7 remedies for premature aging in men anr eai

    7 remedies for premature aging in men

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon